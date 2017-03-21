A very wet pattern ahead for most of the Midwest

On the Plains, colder weather prevails in Montana and the Dakotas. Rain and snow showers are occurring along the leading edge of cold air, mainly in Nebraska. Very warm weather prevails on the southern Plains, where topsoil continues to diminish. On March 19, topsoil moisture was rated 74% very short to short in Kansas, along with 51% in Oklahoma and 43% in Texas.

Across the Corn Belt, an encroaching high-pressure system is resulting in colder weather. Rain and snow showers linger across parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, while foggy conditions prevailed early Tuesday in parts of the eastern Corn Belt.

In the South, warm weather prevails in advance of an approaching cold front. Isolated showers are developing across the mid-South. The weekly USDA/NASS report from Florida indicates that last week’s “frosts caused significant damage to most fruit and vegetable crops [in northern areas].”

In the West, early-season warmth lingers across the Four Corners States and environs. In contrast, showery weather prevails in much of California and parts of the Northwest, accompanied by cooler conditions.

Showery weather in the Far West will expand eastward, with a significant spring storm expected to develop late in the week across the central and southern Plains. The storm will drift into the Midwest during the weekend and will be trailed by a second system across the central and southern Plains. As a result, 5-day precipitation totals could reach 1 to 3 inches from the central Rockies into the lower Great Lakes region, as well as the mid-South. Significant precipitation can also be expected in northern and central California (2 to 6 inches); the Pacific Northwest (2 to 5 inches); and the Intermountain West (1 to 3 inches). In contrast, little or no precipitation should occur along the Atlantic Seaboard and on the southern High Plains. Elsewhere, a late-week cold snap will result in temperatures below 20° in the Northeast but should spare the Southeast from any additional freezes.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather across much of the central and eastern U.S., while near- to below-normal temperatures will be confined to New England and the Far West. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal conditions across most of the country will contrast with near- to below-normal precipitation across the nation’s southern tier.