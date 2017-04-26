Active, moisture-laden weather ahead

Across the Corn Belt, a mix of rain and snow is falling across the upper Great Lakes region. Markedly colder air is sweeping across the western Corn Belt, while warmth lingers east of the Mississippi River. Showers and a few thunderstorms are occurring near the boundary between warm and cold air. Michigan leads the Midwest in topsoil moisture rated surplus—59% on April 23.

On the Plains, very cool weather prevails in the wake of a departing storm system. Light freezes were noted Wednesday morning as far south as the central High Plains, while readings near 20° were reported across parts of the northern Plains. Snow covers the ground early Wednesday in portions of western South Dakota and environs.

In the South, residual lowland flooding is occurring in North Carolina and southern Virginia, following recent downpours. Meanwhile, a strong cold front is surging into the mid-South, accompanied by showers and thunderstorms. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather favors fieldwork and a rapid pace of crop development.

In the West, warm weather is returning to the Desert Southwest, but chilly conditions linger throughout the Rockies and Northwest. In addition, showery weather across the northern half of the western U.S. continues to limit spring wheat planting and other fieldwork.

Colder air will continue to engulf much of the nation, except for warmth across the South and East. During the weekend, warmth will prevail in the eastern U.S. and return across the Far West. Across the nation’s mid-section, however, weekend freezes could occur as far south as the central and southern High Plains, possibly preceded and accompanied by wet snow. Farther east, locally severe thunderstorms can be expected at times in the mid-South and environs. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 6 inches or more from northeastern Texas into the middle Mississippi Valley. Elsewhere, dry weather should be limited to Florida, North Dakota, and an area stretching from California into the lower Rio Grande Valley.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook for calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures from the Rockies to the western slope of the Appalachians, while warmer-than-normal weather should prevail in the Far West and along the Atlantic Coast from Florida to southern New England. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation across the Northwest and the central and southern Plains will contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions on the northern High Plains and east of the Mississippi River.