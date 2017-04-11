A brief break in the wet weather pattern

Across the Corn Belt, cool weather prevails in the wake of a departing cold front. A few showers linger across the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes region. Corn planting is underway in the southern Corn Belt—5% complete in Missouri and 1% in Illinois—but is slightly behind schedule due to residual wetness from recent rainfall.

On the Plains, dry weather accompanies a gradual warming trend. Following a recent boost in soil moisture, winter wheat rated very poor to poor declined from 26 to 23% in Colorado and from 20 to 17% in Kansas during the week ending April 9

In the South, a band of showers in the vicinity of a cold front stretches from the Tennessee Valley to southern and eastern Texas. Cooler air trails the front, while warm, dry weather is promoting Southeastern fieldwork and crop development. Core Southeastern drought areas remain centered over the southern Appalachians and Florida’s peninsula.

In the West, rain and snow showers are occurring in northern and central California. Elsewhere, cool, dry weather in the Northwest contrasts with warm, dry conditions in the Southwest.

Most of the country will experience a continuation of, or return to, above-normal temperatures. However, chilly conditions will persist in California and the Northwest. Widespread precipitation will accompany the Western cool spell, with 2- to 4-inch totals possible in northern California and the Pacific Northwest. In contrast, mostly dry weather should prevail for the remainder of the week in the Southwest and the lower Southeast, while spotty showers can be expected in other areas. Much of the mid- to late-week precipitation that occurs should fall across the Plains and Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions across the nation’s northern tier. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across much of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal weather in the central Rockies and parts of the lower Southeast.