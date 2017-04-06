No shortage of moisture across the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, a storm system centered over the lower Great Lakes is producing rain, snow, and gusty winds. Soil moisture supplies are favorable to even excess in most areas, though short-term dryness lingers in the upper Midwest.

On the Plains, sunny skies and moderating temperatures are promoting winter wheat development on the heels of recent soaking rainfall.

In the South, mostly dry, breezy weather prevails, promoting fieldwork and crop development after recent beneficial rain. However, a slow-moving cold front is producing much-needed downpours over central Florida; this same front produced 2 to 10 inches of rain over the past 3 days over much of northern Florida.

In the West, rain and mountain snow are spreading inland, associated with a storm off the Northwestern Coast. This system is providing a late-season boost to snow packs in the Sierra Nevada, while rain is falling in the Pacific Northwest. Ahead of the storm, warm, dry weather prevails from the Rockies into the Southwest.

A storm centered Thursday morning over the lower Great Lakes will continue to move northeastward, producing rain and wet snow across the northeastern quarter of the nation. Locally heavy showers and thunderstorms — some severe— are likely farther east in the warm, humid, unstable air across the Mid-Atlantic States. In the storm’s wake, dry, increasingly warm weather will spread eastward from the Great Plains, reaching the eastern half of the nation by the weekend. Out west, renewed Pacific storminess will generate heavy rain and mountain snow, with 5-day precipitation totals in the Sierra Nevada approaching 6 inches (liquid equivalent), although the Southwest will remain dry.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for warmer-than-normal weather across most of the nation, with pockets of below-normal temperatures confined to Texas’ Big Bend Region and the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, drier-than-normal conditions are expected from the central Rockies eastward through the Corn Belt and Northeast, with wetter-than-normal weather forecasted for the western Gulf Coast States and from the central and northern Pacific Coast into the upper Midwest.