Not only rain, but even colder days to return

Across the Corn Belt, soaking rain is falling across portions of the upper Midwest, including Wisconsin and northern Illinois, curtailing fieldwork. Some wet snow is falling across the upper Great Lakes region. Unusually cold, breezy weather covers the western Corn Belt, where widespread freezes occurred early Thursday northwest of a line from eastern Nebraska to central Minnesota.

On the Plains, cool, mostly dry weather is slowing the emergence of spring-sown crops. However, a few rain and snow showers are overspreading Montana’s high plains. Light freezes occurred this morning as far south as central Kansas, while temperatures as low as 20° were reported early Thursday in parts of the Dakotas.

In the South, showers and a few thunderstorms stretch from Kentucky to western Florida. In the wake of recent downpours, some fieldwork delays persist from the mid-South into the southern Mid-Atlantic States.

In the West, warmth lingers across the Desert Southwest, but cool air covers the remainder of the region. Snow is blanketing portions of the northern and central Rockies and environs. In spite of lingering cool weather in California, favorably dry weather prevails.

A fairly impressive spring cold snap will affect much of the western and central U.S. during the next few days. Although chilly air is already in place from the Pacific Coast to the Mississippi Valley, even colder air will surge across the nation’s mid-section in the wake of a departing storm system. That storm, which will arrive on the southern Plains by Saturday and reach the Great Lakes region on Monday, could lead to heavy rain (locally 4 to 8 inches or more) and flooding from the southeastern Plains into the mid-Mississippi Valley; severe thunderstorms from the southern Plains and mid-South into the Ohio Valley; and snow in the central and southern Rockies and adjacent High Plains. Following the storm’s departure, on April 30 – May 1, freezes as far south as northern Texas could threaten heading winter wheat on the High Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures from the Plains to the western slopes of the Appalachians, while warmer-than-normal weather should prevail in California, the Great Basin, and the Desert Southwest. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the central and western U.S. will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the East and along a narrow strip from western Montana to western Colorado.