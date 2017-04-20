Rain systems to increase in the coming days

Across the Corn Belt, warm weather from Illinois to Ohio contrast with chilly conditions farther north and west. In addition, significant rain is preventing fieldwork across the northern Corn Belt, including Michigan. Showers and thunderstorms are also developing across the middle Mississippi Valley, in the vicinity of a cold front.

On the Plains, precipitation is ending as a storm system departs. However, a chilly rain lingers across portions of the eastern Dakotas, while showers and thunderstorms are ending across the east-central Plains. In the wake of early- to mid-April showers, topsoil moisture rated very short to short ranges from 7% in Montana and North Dakota to 29% in Oklahoma and Texas.

In the South, warm, dry weather favors fieldwork and crop development. Impacts of mid-March freezes remain apparent in Southeastern crops such as blueberries (rated 74% very poor to poor on April 16 in Georgia) and peaches (rated 89% very poor to poor in South Carolina).

In the West, cool, showery weather remains an impediment to fieldwork in northern California and the Northwest. Meanwhile, a warm, dry, breezy weather regime continues across the Desert Southwest. As a result, there is an elevated to critical risk of wildfires today in portions of the Four Corners States.

A procession of disturbances will maintain unsettled, showery conditions across large parts of the U.S. For the remainder of Thursday, significant rain will spread from the Great Lakes region into the Northeast, while showers and locally severe thunderstorms will stretch from the lower Great Lakes States to the southern Plains. Late in the week, a storm system emerging from the West will produce heavy showers from the southern Plains into the Southeast. Cool air in the storm’s wake should result in weekend freezes as far south as the central High Plains. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 4 inches or more from the mid-South into the southern Mid-Atlantic States. In contrast, dry weather will prevail from southern California to the Rio Grande Valley.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures and precipitation across large sections of the country. Cooler-than-normal conditions should be confined to the northern Plains, Northwest, and Intermountain West, while drier-than-normal weather will be limited to the Rio Grande Valley and the eastern U.S.