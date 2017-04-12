Wet pattern benefiting Heartland drought areas

Across the Corn Belt, dry weather prevails between storms. Spring fieldwork delays continue, however, in several states, including Michigan, where topsoil moisture was rated 61% surplus on April 9.

On the Plains, mild weather accompanies an increase in cloudiness and the development of isolated showers. Across the central and southern Plains, winter wheat continues to benefit from the recent reduction in drought coverage; during the week ending April 9, topsoil moisture rated very short to short decreased from 37 to 30% in Oklahoma and from 26 to 20% in Kansas.

In the South, a diminishing area of rain showers is crossing the Appalachians and environs. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather favors planting activities and crop development. In the wake of last month’s severe freezes, South Carolina’s peaches are rated 88% very poor to poor.

In the West, cool, showery weather stretches from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies. Meanwhile, showers and a few thunderstorms are developing across southern New Mexico. Across the remainder of the region, including the Desert Southwest, warm, dry weather favors fieldwork and crop development. Arizona’s intended cotton acreage was 30% planted by April 9.

Aside from lingering cool weather in the Far West, much of the nation will experience warmer-than-normal weather during the next several days. Meanwhile, a storm system currently approaching the Pacific Northwest will drift eastward along the U.S.-Canadian border, reaching the vicinity of northern New England by Sunday. Showers and a few thunderstorms can be expected along the storm’s trailing cold front, mainly across the Plains and Midwest. Five-day precipitation totals, which will include high-elevation snow in northern California and the Northwest, could reach 1 to 4 inches in the Northwest and from the central and southern Plains into the mid-South, and 1 to 2 inches in the Great Lakes region. Little or no rain will fall, however, in the Southwest and the lower Southeast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above normal temperatures and precipitation across most of the country. Cooler-than-normal conditions should be limited to the nation’s northern tier and the Pacific Coast States as far south as central California. Drier-than-normal weather will be confined to the Four Corners region and the lower Southeast.