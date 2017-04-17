A wet pattern over the next 7-10 days

Across the Corn Belt, mild, showery weather lingers across the middle Mississippi Valley, maintaining a slow fieldwork pace. Fieldwork also remains on hold in many other parts of the Midwest due to weekend rains. In addition, much colder air is arriving across the northern tier of the Corn Belt.

On the Plains, Monday early-morning showers and thunderstorms are active across eastern Oklahoma and neighboring areas, providing relief to a stubborn drought area. Meanwhile, chilly weather covers the northern Plains; Monday morning’s low temperatures dipped below 20° in parts of western North Dakota and environs.

In the South, showers and a few thunderstorms are arriving across northern and western areas. Early Monday, some of the heaviest rain is falling in Arkansas and southern Texas. Meanwhile, warm, dry weather favors fieldwork and crop development in the Southeast, although some areas—including the southern Appalachians and Florida’s peninsula—need a soaking rain to provide drought relief.

In the West, cool, showery weather continues to limit fieldwork and slow crop development in northern California and the Northwest. In contrast, warm, dry weather prevails in the Southwest.

An active weather pattern will continue for the remainder of the week, with each storm system generally moving from west to east but taking a slightly more southerly track across the U.S. For example, a low-pressure system will cross the northern Plains on Tuesday before reaching eastern Canada at mid-week. A subsequent system will traverse the central Plains, lower Midwest, and Northeast during the mid- to late-week period. As the storm track shifts, cool air will gradually settle southward. Warmth will linger, however, across the South. Meanwhile, 5-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches across large sections of the central and eastern U.S., except for mostly dry weather in the lower Southeast. Elsewhere, dry weather in the Southwest will contrast with occasional showers in northern California and the Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to below-normal temperatures across much of the eastern half of the U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather should cover the western half of the nation and the lower Southeast. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across the majority of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions from California to the southern High Plains.