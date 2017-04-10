A wet pattern, at times, across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, showers and thunderstorms are developing in the Great Lakes States. In contrast, warm, dry weather in the eastern Corn Belt favors pre-planting fieldwork. Planting activities are just getting underway across the region’s southern tier, where 1% of Missouri’s intended corn acreage had been planted by April 2.

On the Plains, a disturbance crossing the north-central U.S. is producing some late-season snow in South Dakota and environs. Meanwhile, cooler air is overspreading the central and southern Plains, following the passage of a weak cold front.

In the South, warm, dry weather is promoting a rapid pace of fieldwork and crop development. In the Southeast, however, effects of the mid-March cold wave are still apparent. In Georgia, for example, 71% of the blueberry crop was rated in very poor to poor condition on April 2. On the same date, 81% of South Carolina’s peaches were rated very poor to poor.

In the West, near- to below-normal temperatures prevail. Dry weather covers most areas, although rain and high-elevation snow showers dot the Northwest.

A pair of disturbances will traverse the nation, followed by a stronger system late in the week across the Northwest. The bulk of the week’s precipitation will fall across the Plains and Midwest, while dry weather will prevail in the Southwest and the lower Southeast. In northern California and the Northwest, increasingly showery weather could lead to 2- to 4-inch totals during the next 5 days. Persistently cool weather and some high-elevation snow will accompany the Northwestern showers, while much of the remainder of the country will experience near- to above-normal temperatures.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in northern California and the Northwest. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal weather along the Atlantic Seaboard, in the eastern Gulf Coast region, and across the Four Corners region.