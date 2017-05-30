"Cool" pattern to hold across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, unusually cool weather prevails, while clouds and a few showers linger in the upper Midwest. Fieldwork remains sluggish in areas where soils are muddy and where drying rates have been slowed by cool, cloudy weather; last week’s rainfall was heaviest in the southern and eastern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, Frost Advisories were in effect early Tuesday in parts of the western Dakotas. Elsewhere, mild, generally dry weather favors fieldwork and crop development. Planting activities continue for a variety of summer crops, including corn, sorghum, sunflowers, and cotton.

In the South, scattered showers and thunderstorms stretch from the southern Mid-Atlantic region to the central Gulf Coast. Most of the region is free of drought, although more rain is still needed across Florida’s peninsula.

In the West, showers are limited to the Pacific Northwest. Across the remainder of the region, dry weather is promoting fieldwork and crop growth—and melting high-elevation snowpack. Rivers in parts of the Intermountain West and the Great Basin, as well as streams fed by Sierra Nevada snow melt, are running high.

Warmth across the Far West will make a gradual eastward push as far east as the northern Plains and upper Midwest. Much of the remainder of the U.S. will experience near- or below-normal temperatures, with some of the coolest weather—along with patchy frost—expected through mid-week across the northern Plains and the upper Midwest. Meanwhile, a fairly active weather pattern will persist across much of the country, with periodic, well-distributed showers resulting in 1- to 2-inch rainfall totals during the next 5 days from the northern Plains into the Northeast, and 1- to 4-inch amounts across the southeastern Plains and the mid-South. Generally dry weather will prevail in California and the Desert Southwest, but most other areas—including the Northwest, the Rockies, the central Plains, and the southern Atlantic States—should receive mostly an inch or less.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across most of the eastern half of the U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather should prevail across Florida’s peninsula, the northern High Plains, and the West. Meanwhile, above-normal rainfall across the Southeast, as well as the central and southern Plains, will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in the Pacific Northwest and the upper Midwest.