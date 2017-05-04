A drier, more seasonal May pattern ahead

Across the Corn Belt, soaking rain continues to prevent fieldwork from the middle Mississippi Valley into the lower Great Lakes region. Prior to this storm, topsoil moisture was at least half surplus in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. In contrast, upper Midwestern fieldwork is accelerating, despite cool conditions.

On the Plains, warm air is expanding across the northwestern half of the region, particularly Montana. Chilly conditions linger farther south; Frost and Freeze Warnings were in effect early Thursday on the central High Plains.

In the South, showers and thunderstorms are spreading eastward from the Mississippi Delta. Rain is also falling across the southern tip of Texas. However, unfavorably dry conditions persist across Florida’s peninsula. On April 30, statewide topsoil moisture in Florida was rated 73% very short to short.

In the West, sudden warmth is promoting fieldwork and crop development throughout the region, but also accelerating the snow-melt rate and leading to some significant Northwestern river rises..

A slow-moving storm will reach the Northeast by week’s end, sparking rainfall that could total 1 to 3 inches across much of the eastern U.S. Some additional flooding can be expected from the middle Mississippi Valley into the lower Great Lakes region, especially in areas that were already experiencing high river levels prior to the arrival of the latest round of heavy rain. During the weekend and early next week, cooler weather and scattered showers will return to the West, while warm, dry weather will dominate the nation’s mid-section. Very cool weather will prevail, however, in the East, with frost possible early next week as far south as the northern Mid-Atlantic States.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in the Northeast and Southwest. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the eastern half of the U.S. will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in New England and from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains.