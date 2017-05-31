Midwestern planting delays continue

Across the Corn Belt, mostly dry but cool weather favors a return to fieldwork as conditions permit. A few showers linger, however, in the vicinity of the Great Lakes and across the Ohio Valley. On May 28, soybean planting ranged from 12 to 21 percentage points behind the respective 5-year averages in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin—with planting only 45% complete in Wisconsin.

On the Plains, a Frost Advisory was in effect early Wednesday in parts of North Dakota. Farther west, warm weather prevails across the northern High Plains. Most of the region’s fieldwork is proceeding with minimal delays, although a few rain showers dot the central Plains.

In the South, separate areas of showers are affecting southern Texas and the Southeast, respectively. The rain is slowing fieldwork, including winter wheat harvesting, but benefiting pastures. On May 28, pastures were rated at least one-half good to excellent in all Southeastern States except Georgia (47%) and Florida (12%).

In the West, rain is falling in northern and central California, accompanied by cooler weather. On May 28, prior to the rain, producers in California had managed to plant 92% of their intended rice acreage, although rice emergence stood at just 28%--well behind the 5-year average of 64%. Farther inland, warmth lingers across the northern Rockies and northern Intermountain West.

Much of the nation will experience a gradual warming trend, although cool conditions will linger through week’s end in the Great Lakes and Northeastern States. Meanwhile, an active, showery weather pattern will persist in many areas, with rainfall intensifying late in the week across the eastern half of the U.S. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches along and east of a line from Texas to Wisconsin, with some of the heaviest rain expected during the weekend from the Ohio Valley into the northern Mid-Atlantic States. In contrast, little or no rain will fall from the Desert Southwest to the northern High Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across most of the eastern half of the U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail across Florida’s peninsula, the northern High Plains, and the West. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall from the Pacific Northwest into the upper Midwest will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather from the central and southern Plains to the middle and southern Atlantic States.