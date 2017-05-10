More rain ahead for much of the Midwest Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, mostly dry weather prevails, except for a few showers in western production areas. Planting activities continue at a rapid pace across the far upper Midwest, but significant fieldwork delays persist in the southern and eastern Corn Belt. On May 7, topsoil moisture was rated at least two-thirds surplus in Ohio (72%) and Indiana (71%).

On the Plains, scattered, locally heavy showers are maintaining generally favorable conditions for rangeland, pastures, winter wheat, and emerging summer crops. On May 7, rangeland and pastures rated in good to excellent condition ranged from 49% in South Dakota to 80% in Nebraska.

In the South, dry weather continues to promote fieldwork, except in areas where lowland flooding persists. Arkansas led the region with topsoil moisture rated 76% surplus on May 7. In stark contrast, topsoil moisture in Florida was rated 64% very short to short. Florida also led the nation with 45% of its pastures rated in very poor to poor condition.

In the West, scattered showers and some high-elevation snow lingers from the Four Corners region to the central and southern Rockies. Meanwhile, favorably warm, dry weather in California and the Northwest continues to promote fieldwork and crop emergence and growth.

A storm system currently centered over the Southwest will drift eastward, resulting in a band of active weather. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts, from the central Plains into the Mid-Atlantic States, including the soggy mid-South. In contrast, significant rainfall will bypass the northern Plains and upper Midwest, as well as much of the Deep South—including Florida. Late in the week, widespread showers will return to the Northwest. Meanwhile, persistently cool weather will prevail from the lower Great Lakes region into the Northeast. Elsewhere, the Southeast will experience a cooling trend, while the Southwest will see a return of warmer weather.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures throughout the central and eastern U.S., while cooler-than-normal conditions will prevail in the West. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in the southern Rockies and the eastern U.S. will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather across the Plains and Northwest.