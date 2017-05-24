More unsettled weather for the Holiday Weekend

Across the Corn Belt, cool, cloudy, showery weather continues to restrict most fieldwork operations. Some of the heaviest rain is falling in the lower Ohio Valley.

On the Plains, chilly conditions persist. In fact, a Frost Advisory was in effect early Wednesday across portions of northern Nebraska and the Dakotas, for temperatures mostly in the range of 30 to 35°. However, dry weather throughout the region favors a gradual return to fieldwork, following recent rainfall.

In the South, one batch of showers is exiting the Atlantic Seaboard, but another large area of rain is spreading across the mid-South. Nearly all areas of the South, except Florida’s peninsula, have received substantial rainfall in recent days, slowing fieldwork but boosting soil moisture in areas that had been dry.

In the West, very warm weather continues from California into the Southwest. However, cooler air is arriving in the Northwest. Dry weather throughout the region continues to promote a rapid pace of fieldwork, which has been running behind schedule in many areas due to previously cool, showery spring weather.

A storm system currently centered over the Tennessee Valley will drift northeastward, reaching coastal New England by Friday. Meanwhile, another low-pressure system will cross southern Canada, with a disturbance along the storm’s trailing cold front emerging across the nation’s mid-section during the weekend. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches across much of the eastern one-third of the U.S., with much-needed rain expected later Wednesday across Florida’s peninsula. Totals of 1 to 2 inches may occur across central sections of the Rockies and Plains, mainly on Friday. Elsewhere, little or no precipitation should occur in California, the Great Basin, and the Southwest. Following a brief spell of cooler weather, warmth will return across much of the West late in the weekend and early next week. At the same time, the South and East should experience a brief weekend warm spell.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures from the Plains to the western slopes of the Appalachians, while warmer-than-normal weather should prevail along the Atlantic Seaboard and across much of the West. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions from the Pacific Northwest into the upper Midwest.