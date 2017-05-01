Most Midwestern fieldwork at a standstill

Across the Corn Belt, a mix of rain and snow is falling across the upper Midwest, where fieldwork is at a standstill. Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms are crossing the eastern Corn Belt. Weekend rainfall totaled 4 to 8 inches or more in a broad area extending from central and southern Missouri into the lower Ohio Valley, causing extensive lowland flooding and putting nearly all fieldwork on indefinite hold.

On the Plains, wind-driven weekend snowfall blanketed a strip from northernmost Texas to northeastern Nebraska. The most significant accumulations (locally a foot or more) occurred in western Kansas, southeastern Colorado, and the panhandle of Oklahoma. In the storm’s wake, producers are assessing winter wheat for signs of damage, including lodging and stalk breakage. In areas of the central and southern Plains not affected by heavy snow, wheat generally benefited from another round of precipitation.

In the South, recovery efforts continue in the wake of weekend tornadoes that caused damage from eastern Texas to Mississippi. A broader area of the South experienced locally heavy rain and wind damage. In particular, lowland flooding is underway in parts of southern Missouri and northern and central Arkansas.

In the West, warm weather has returned to California and the Desert Southwest, promoting fieldwork and crop development. Chilly conditions linger, however, in the Rockies and the Northwest.

The storm system responsible for active weekend weather will result in lingering rain and snow Monday in the Midwest and severe thunderstorms in the eastern U.S. Residual lowland flooding will persist for several days across the mid-South and lower Midwest. A new storm system will emerge from the western U.S. by midweek, bringing additional rainfall (locally 1 to 3 inches or more) to the eastern half of the U.S. Meanwhile, warmth will gradually spread eastward from California and the Desert Southwest, reaching the High Plains late in the week.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures in central and southern California and along and east of a line from central Texas to Lake Michigan. Meanwhile, warmer-than-normal weather should cover the Rockies, Plains, upper Midwest, and Northwest. Elsewhere, below-normal precipitation in western Washington and from the eastern Plains to the middle and southern Atlantic States will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in New England and from California to the High Plains.