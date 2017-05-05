A much-needed drier weather pattern ahead

On the Plains, warm, dry weather prevails. Some of the warmest weather is occurring on the northern Plains, where Friday’s high temperatures will range from 80 to 90°. Activities include an acceleration of previously delayed spring wheat planting on the northern Plains and assessments of winter wheat damage and livestock losses in blizzard-affected areas of western Kansas and environs.

Across the Corn Belt, corn planting and other spring fieldwork is accelerating across the upper Midwest under a mild, dry weather regime. In contrast, cool, cloudy, rainy weather lingers from the Ohio Valley into the lower Great Lakes region, keeping outdoor activities at a standstill. Lowland flooding in the middle Mississippi Valley has left some agricultural land underwater and has disrupted barge traffic.

In the South, significant lowland flooding persists in key agricultural areas of northeastern Arkansas and neighboring areas, although rain is ending. Meanwhile, beneficial showers dot Florida’s peninsula, while heavy showers and locally severe thunderstorms are affecting the southern Mid-Atlantic coastal plain. Elsewhere, very cool, breezy weather prevails in the wake of a departing storm system.

In the West, cooler air is arriving along and near the Pacific Coast. A few showers accompany the cooler weather in the Pacific Northwest. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather is promoting fieldwork and crop growth, but is also melting high-elevation snowpack and causing melt-induced rises in river levels.

A storm system currently centered over the central Appalachians will drift into the lower Great Lakes region during the weekend. Additional rainfall could reach 1 to 2 inches in the Northeast, with higher amounts possible along the Atlantic Coast. In other areas east of the Mississippi River, cool, dry weather will prevail into early next week. Starting on May 7, frost will be a threat in portions of the Great Lakes and Northeastern States. Meanwhile, warm weather will prevail into next week across the nation’s mid-section, but cooler, showery weather will overspread much of the West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures nationwide, except for warmer-than-normal weather across Florida’s peninsula and northern sections of the Rockies and Plains. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall in the Midwest, as well as southern parts of Texas and Florida, will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather across the remainder of the U.S.