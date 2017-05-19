A wet, active pattern returning to the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, light freezes occurred Friday morning in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, possibly burning back summer crops that had emerged in recent days. Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms are pushing across the southwestern Corn Belt, accompanied and trailed by a surge of cooler air.

On the Plains, light freezes were noted early Friday in parts of North Dakota and environs, possibly burning back recently emerged summer crops. Meanwhile, a chilly mix of rain and wet snow is falling across the central High Plains. Finally, portions of the central and southern Plains are beginning recovery efforts from Thursday’s severe thunderstorms, which produced local wind and hail damage, along with isolated tornadoes.

In the South, warm weather prevails in advance of an approaching storm system. A few showers are returning across the mid-South, where fields had begun to dry out in the wake of late-April and early-May downpours. In contrast, drought continues to intensify in the lower Southeast, including much of Florida’s peninsula.

In the West, snow lingers across the central Rockies. Except for a return to warm weather near the Pacific Coast, very cool conditions persist. Freezes were noted this morning across parts of the Intermountain West.

A powerful, slowing-moving storm system crossing the southern Plains will reach the upper Great Lakes region by Sunday. The storm’s trailing cold front will cross the Atlantic Coast States on Monday. The threat of severe thunderstorms will gradually shift eastward and diminish, although locally heavy rain will persist. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 5 inches from the southern Plains into the Midwest, while totals could reach 1 to 3 inches as far east as the Appalachians. Only light showers can be expected, however, along the Atlantic Seaboard. Meanwhile, cool air will continue to engulf the central and eastern U.S., with frost possible during the weekend as far south as the central High Plains and across the nation’s northern tier. Elsewhere, emerging warmth across the Pacific Coast States will expand across the Far West during the next few days.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across much of the central and eastern U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather should be limited to the Far West and southern sections of Florida and Texas. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal weather in the central Rockies and east of a line from the western Gulf Coast region to Lake Erie will contrast with near- to below-normal precipitation across the remainder of the country.