Wet weather for part of the Holiday Weekend

Across the Corn Belt, cool, showery weather is limiting fieldwork. Despite less-than-ideal spring weather, corn planting was within 10 percentage points of the respective 5-year averages on May 21 in all Midwestern States, ranging from 65% complete in Wisconsin to 94% complete in Minnesota.

On the Plains, cool weather prevails in the wake of a departing storm system. A few showers and thunderstorms linger, however, across the southern Plains. In parts of Nebraska where a freeze occurred on May 21, producers are monitoring winter wheat (61% headed on May 21) for any sign of injury.

In the West, very warm, dry weather favors a rapid pace of fieldwork and crop development. In California, rice planting jumped from 27 to 59% complete during the week ending May 21—but remains behind the 5-year average of 78%. The warm spell is also rapidly melting high-elevation snowpack, resulting in local flooding.

In the South, widespread rain is slowing or halting fieldwork. However, Southeastern showers are also helping to ease lingering pockets of drought. Rain has not yet spread across Florida’s peninsula, where very dry conditions persist. On May 21, Florida led the nation in topsoil moisture rated very short to short—78%--and pastures rated very poor to poor—60%.

During the next few days, unsettled, showery weather will shift into the eastern U.S. Late in the week, however, a new storm system will bring a return of wet weather to portions of the Plains and Midwest. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches across the eastern one-third of the U.S. Late-week totals of 1 to 2 inches could occur across the central Plains. Meanwhile, little or no rain will fall in California and the Desert Southwest. Cooler weather will return to the West during the mid- to late-week period, starting in the Northwest and spreading southward. Elsewhere, warmer weather will overspread portions of the southern and eastern U.S. toward week’s end.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to below-normal temperatures across the central one-third of the U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather should prevail in the East and West. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Plains.