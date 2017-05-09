Wetter spells returning to much of the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, Frost and Freeze Warnings were in effect again Tuesday morning across the lower Great Lakes region, including Michigan and northern and eastern Ohio. Meanwhile, showers in the vicinity of a warm front extend across parts of Illinois and Indiana. Warmth is building into the middle Mississippi Valley, helping to dry out soggy fields in the wake of a significant flood event.

On the Plains, cloudiness is increasing in advance of an approaching storm system. In addition, rain showers are developing across the central High Plains. In the wake of the late-April storm, Kansas winter wheat rated very poor to poor increased from 16 to 27%, while wheat rated good to excellent declined from 49 to 43%.

In the South, dry weather is promoting fieldwork and crop growth. In the mid-South, runoff from late-April and early-May downpours continues to drain from tributaries toward larger rivers. The Mississippi River crest is approaching New Madrid, Missouri, where water levels have been higher as recently as January 2016; April-May 2011; and March-April 2008.

In the West, a low-pressure system parked over the Desert Southwest is resulting in cool weather and out-of-season showers. Unsettled, showery weather extends northeastward into the central and southern Rockies. In contrast, warm, dry weather in northern California and the Northwest favors fieldwork and crop development.

A slow-moving storm emerging from the Southwest will help to focus rainfall. As a result, 5-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches from the central and southern Rockies into the Mid-Atlantic States. Precipitation will be much lighter across the northern and southern tiers of the nation. Late in the week, however, showery weather will return to the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies. Meanwhile, temperatures will exhibit considerable variation (e.g. warming trend in the Southwest and a cooling trend in the Southeast), although cool weather will be persistent across the lower Great Lakes region and the Northeast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across much of the western and eastern U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather should be confined to southern Florida and the nation’s mid-section. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in the southern Rockies and most of the eastern half of the U.S. will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in southern New England and from the Pacific Coast to the northern Plains.