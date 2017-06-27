A change in weather ahead

Across the Corn Belt, cool, dry weather prevails. The dry weather is promoting the Midwestern winter wheat harvest, which on June 25 was more than three-quarters complete in Illinois (78%) and Missouri (76%). Earlier-planted corn and soybeans are entering reproduction under favorable temperatures. On the 25th, Missouri led the Midwest with 6% of its corn acreage silking, followed by Illinois and Indiana each at 2%

On the Plains, isolated showers and thunderstorms are providing only spotty relief from widespread dry conditions. The region’s most serious drought covers the northern Plains. On June 25, North Dakota led the nation in rangeland and pastures rated very poor to poor, at 61%, followed by South Dakota at 53%. On the same date, South Dakota led the U.S. in spring wheat (62%) and winter wheat (56%) rated very poor to poor.

In the South, showers linger along and near the Gulf Coast. Elsewhere, mild, mostly dry weather is providing mostly favorable conditions for pastures and summer crops. On June 25, pastures were rated at least 80% good to excellent in several Southeastern States, including Kentucky and the Carolinas.

In the West, hot weather continues to gradually subside, although above-normal temperatures persist in some areas. Dry breezy conditions and the possibility of lightning are maintaining an elevated risk of wildfires in parts of southern California, the Southwest, and the Intermountain West.

During the next few days, cool, occasionally rainy weather will affect the Midwest and portions of the northern Plains, while warm, mostly dry conditions will persist in the West. Temperatures will remain at least 10° below average in parts of the Midwest, while record-setting warmth will be possible toward week’s end in the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, 5-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches in the Corn Belt, with 2 to 4 inches possible in areas where the heaviest thunderstorms form. In contrast, the Mid-Atlantic States and much of the West will stay relatively dry during the next 5 days. Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for warmth to return from the High Plains eastward to the Atlantic Coast, while the only cool spots are likely to be the Pacific Northwest and the upper Mississippi Valley. The eastern half of the country will remain mostly wetter than normal, while much of the West will stay dry. In addition, mostly dry weather should return to the southern Plains and the western Gulf Coast region.