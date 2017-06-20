A cooler pattern ahead by early next week

Across the Corn Belt, mostly dry weather accompanies near- to below-normal temperatures. Following recent rainfall, growing conditions are mostly favorable for corn and soybeans. Among the major corn-production states, only four—Illinois, Indiana, and the Dakotas—reported at least one-tenth of the crop rated very poor to poor on June 18, and conditions in those states were steady or improved slightly during the last week.

On the Plains, mostly dry weather prevails. In addition, hot weather is returning to the High Plains. During the 3-week period ending June 18, the portion of the spring wheat crop rated in very poor to poor condition rose from 23 to 64% in South Dakota; from 2 to 37% in Montana; and from 6 to 24% in North Dakota. Nationally, more than one-quarter (27%) of the spring wheat is rated very poor to poor, up from 6% on May 28.

In the South, a potential tropical cyclone is gradually becoming better organized over the Gulf of Mexico, about 300 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana. The disturbance is drifting toward the northwest at about 9 mph. Showers are already overspreading the central Gulf Coast region. In addition, showers and thunderstorms in the southern Atlantic region are associated with the interaction between tropical moisture and a cold front.

In the West, fierce heat continues in much of California and the Desert Southwest. On Monday, temperatures topped the 120-degree mark in some Desert Southwestern locations. Above-normal temperatures also dominate the remainder of the West, boosting irrigation demands but promoting fieldwork and crop development.

A potential tropical storm should reach the Gulf Coast (western Louisiana or eastern Texas) by Thursday before moving inland. Storm-total rainfall could reach 4 to 8 inches along and near the storm’s path, possibly as far north as the Tennessee Valley. Meanwhile, showers (locally 1 to 2 inches) will return to the Midwest in advance of a cold front. In contrast, the Western States look to remain hot and dry. Extreme heat will prevail through the weekend in California and the Southwest, with record-setting high temperatures likely, while cooler-than-normal weather will prevail in most areas from the Plains eastward.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures in the West and lower Southeast, as opposed to below-normal temperatures throughout the nation’s mid-section. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall across the northern Plains, Northwest, and southern Florida should contrast with wetter than-normal weather in the Great Lakes, Southern, and Eastern States.