A drier weather pattern developing

Across the Corn Belt, a warming trend and mostly dry conditions favor soybean and late-season corn planting. On May 28, only four Midwestern States—Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin—had yet to plant at least five-sixths of their intended corn acreage; planting in those states ranged from 77 to 82% complete.

On the Plains, showers and thunderstorms dot Oklahoma and Texas, slowing winter wheat harvesting but boosting soil moisture for emerging summer crops. By May 28, the winter wheat harvest was 22% complete in Texas and 3% complete in Oklahoma. Meanwhile, very warm weather continues across the northern Plains, where rain is needed to help stabilize pasture and crop conditions.

In the South, scattered showers are providing local drought relief in Florida. Showers also dot the remainder of the Southeast, slowing winter wheat harvesting and other fieldwork.

In the West, generally warm, dry weather prevails, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in the southern Rockies and along the immediate Pacific Coast. Warmth is especially favorable for producers attempting to complete planting activities in California and the Northwest, following weather-induced delays.

Western regions of the country will continue to experience warm weather over the next 5 days, whereas cool weather should persist in the Northeastern States. Showery weather will continue in the Gulf Coast region and across Florida’s peninsula into next week, slowing fieldwork but easing impacts in areas experiencing drought Five-day rainfall totals will be highest in the Northeast and across the Deep South, with 2- to 4-inch totals possible in both regions. Above-average temperatures will remain in place on the northern Plains, extending south and west into the Four Corners region and California. Elsewhere, no rain is expected in California and the Desert Southwest, while only light showers should occur across the northern Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook suggests that cooler-than-average conditions will linger across the eastern half of the country, while warm weather will prevail from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains, as well as southern Florida. Above-average rainfall should cover the Pacific Northwest, the southern High Plains, Florida’s peninsula, and the Northeast, while drier-than-normal conditions can be expected in a broad area from the Great Basin to the northern Plains and Midwest.