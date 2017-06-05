A far more favorable weather pattern

Across the Corn Belt, showers and a few thunderstorms are confined to the lower Midwest, from southern Missouri to parts of Ohio. Due to cool conditions; periods of unfavorable wetness; and pockets of lowland flooding during the planting season, corn rated good to excellent in the lower Midwestern States on May 28 ranged from just 43% in Indiana to 53% in Missouri—compared to the national value of 65% good to excellent.

On the Plains, very warm, dry weather continues to increase stress on rangeland, pastures, and spring-sown crops in the Dakotas and eastern Montana. However, a few showers are spreading across western and central Montana. Farther south, clouds and a few showers linger across the southeastern Plains, while the winter wheat harvest is advancing northward across the southern High Plains.

In the South, cool, cloudy, showery weather prevails. The wet weather is limiting fieldwork, including hay cutting and winter wheat harvesting, but is helping to reduce or eliminate lingering pockets of drought.

In the West, mostly dry weather accompanies a warming trend. Still, lingering freezes were noted early Monday in a few areas, including parts of interior Oregon. In California and the Northwest, dry weather remains favorable for fieldwork that had been previously delayed.

Eastern regions of the country will continue to experience cool, wet weather during the next 5 days, in contrast to generally warm weather across Central and Western States. The week will begin with wet weather across the South and East, followed by a late-week return to cool, showery conditions in the Pacific Northwest, interior Northwest, and northern California. Five-day rainfall totals will be highest from the Appalachians to the Atlantic Seaboard and in the Northwest, with 2 to 4 inches of rain possible in those areas. Isolated totals could exceed 4 inches in drought-stricken Florida. Elsewhere, warmer-than-average weather from the northern High Plains southward into the Four Corners States will contrast with cool conditions in the East.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook indicates that warmer-than-average weather should return to the central and eastern U.S., while below-average temperatures will be likely across the western one-third of the country. Meanwhile, generally dry conditions should prevail in the Mid-Atlantic States, the Ohio Valley, and the central and southern Plains, while wet weather will cover areas from the Pacific Northwest to the upper Great Lakes States, as well as Florida.