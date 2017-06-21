Favorable weather covers much of the Corn Belt

In the Corn Belt, mild, mostly dry weather favors corn and soybean development, as well as winter wheat harvesting. In Illinois, the winter wheat harvest was 65% complete by June 18, compared to the 5-year average of 24%. Currently, showers are developing in a few areas, primarily across the western Corn Belt.

On the Plains, very warm weather accompanies widely scattered showers. During the last month, a drying trend has reduced topsoil moisture and boosted irrigation demands. In Oklahoma, topsoil moisture was rated one-half very short to short on June 18, up 29 percentage points from the previous week. On the northern Plains, however, recent rains have provided drought relief for some rangeland, pastures, and spring-sown crops.

In the South, the primary threat from Tropical Storm Cindy is heavy rain, which continues to spread across the Gulf Coast. Early Wednesday morning, Cindy was centered about 165 miles south-southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana, moving toward the northwest at 8 mph. Cindy’s heaviest rain is displaced to the north and east of the center.

In the West, a record-setting heat wave continues across much of California and the Southwest. Several large Southwestern wildfires have spread in the pre-monsoon heat, and irrigated crops are requiring frequent watering. However, the hot weather also favors fieldwork, including the previously delayed winter wheat harvest in California. On June 18, the California wheat harvest was 5% complete, versus the average of 61%.

While Tropical Storm Cindy does not pose much of a threat with regard to winds or storm surge, flooding will remain a concern during the next few days. Storm-total rainfall could reach 4 to 8 inches from the Gulf Coast northward into the Tennessee Valley and the central Appalachians. Isolated totals in excess of 12 inches could occur along the central Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, scattered showers and thunderstorms will cross the Midwest through Thursday, followed by another surge of cool, dry air. In fact, below-normal temperatures will dominate areas from the Plains to the East Coast, starting late this week.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in southern Florida and the West, while cooler-than-normal conditions will dominate the eastern half of the U.S. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall in the lower Ohio Valley and from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Plains should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather from the lower Great Lakes region to New England and from the southern Rockies into the lower Southeast.