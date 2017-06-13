Heat, humidity to fuel storms across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, showers and thunderstorms are grazing northern corn and soybean production areas. Hot, mostly dry weather covers the remainder of the Midwest. Short-term dryness is most pronounced across northern Missouri and southern Iowa, but several other areas have not received much rain in recent weeks.

On the Plains, cooler weather and thundershowers are helping to stabilize crop and pasture conditions across Montana and the Dakotas. During the week ending June 11, the portion of the spring wheat crop rated in very poor to poor condition rose sharply from 32 to 57% in South Dakota and from 11 to 31% in Montana.

In the South, clouds and a few showers linger along the Gulf Coast and in the southern Atlantic States. The showery, humid weather is slowing fieldwork but reducing irrigation demands and benefiting summer crops.

In the West, unsettled, showery weather lingers across portions of the northern Rockies and northern Intermountain West. Patchy freezes were noted early Tuesday across the northern Great Basin and environs. Meanwhile, the elevated threat of wildfires has shifted eastward, mainly into the southern Rockies.

During the next 5 days, periodic showers and locally heavy to severe thunderstorms are expected across portions of the Southeast, through the Corn Belt, and into the northern Plains. One to 2 inches of rain are likely to fall in the Southeast, while the northern High Plains and Great Lakes States could receive up to 3 inches. This rain will be beneficial in the Corn Belt, where little rain has fallen over the last 2 weeks. Elsewhere, warmer-than-average weather is anticipated to occur from the central High Plains and through the Ohio Valley, while cooler-than-normal weather is expected to persist in the Pacific Northwest and interior Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook suggests that above-average rainfall is expected through the eastern one-third of the country, with dry weather returning to the northern and southern Plains and interior Northwest. Meanwhile, much warmer-than-normal conditions are likely in the western U.S., especially in the Desert Southwest. Additionally warmth is expected in the Mid-Atlantic southward into Florida, while cooler-than-normal weather should be limited to the upper Great Lakes region.