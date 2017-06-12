Heat, increasing dryness across the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, mostly dry weather continues, except for showers and thunderstorms across the region’s northern tier. The heart of the Corn Belt, including much of Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, northern Missouri, and eastern Nebraska, has received little rain in the last 2 weeks, favoring winter wheat maturation but sharply reducing topsoil moisture for corn and soybean development. In addition, daytime temperatures above 90° reached the western Corn Belt late last week and overspread the remainder of the Midwest on Sunday.

On the Plains, slightly cooler air—accompanied by scattered thundershowers—continues to overspread Montana and the Dakotas, but hot weather persists farther south. Weekend showers on the northern Plains provided scattered but highly beneficial moisture for drought-stressed crops, pastures, and rangeland.

In the South, showery weather lingers in the Gulf Coast region, with some of the heaviest rain falling across northern Florida and southern Georgia. Southeastern showers continue to disrupt fieldwork, including winter wheat harvesting, but are helping to erase most remaining vestiges of drought.

In the West, unusually cool weather prevails. In addition, snow is blanketing some of the higher peaks in the Sierra Nevada and the northern Great Basin. Farther south, gusty winds are affecting the Four Corners States.

Additional rain is likely to fall in already wet areas of the Southeast, while showers and thunderstorms will also continue across the northern Plains and Great Lakes States. Five-day rainfall totals in the Southeast could reach 1 to 2 inches; the Great Lakes States and the Ohio Valley can expect 1 to 3 inches. Rainfall across the nation’s northern tier should help limit any further drought growth in the region. However, dry conditions will continue across the southern High Plains, Four Corners States, and southern California. Meanwhile, warmer-than-average weather will persist from the central High Plains through the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast, while below-average temperatures should persist in the Pacific Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook indicates that above-average rainfall is expected through the eastern one-third of the country, with dry weather returning to the northern Plains and interior Northwest. Meanwhile, much warmer-than-normal conditions are likely in the western U.S. and along much of the Atlantic Seaboard, while cooler-than-normal weather should be limited to the upper Great Lakes region.