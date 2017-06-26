Midwestern weather remains mostly favorable

Across the Corn Belt, unusually cool weather prevails. In addition, scattered showers dot a few areas, including the upper Great Lakes region and the southwestern Corn Belt. As earlier-planted corn and soybeans approach the reproductive stage of development, Midwestern growing conditions remain mostly favorable.

On the Plains, dry weather persists in Montana and the Dakotas. Cool weather covers the Dakotas, but above-normal temperatures have returned to drought-stricken eastern Montana. Meanwhile, scattered showers and thunderstorms from Nebraska to Texas are benefiting summer crops but causing minor fieldwork delays.

In the South, lingering showers are mostly confined to the lower Southeast and the western Gulf Coast region. The soggy central Gulf Coast region is beginning to dry out, while generally mild, dry weather across the remainder of the South is promoting fieldwork and crop growth.

In the West, extreme heat has begun to subside, although above-normal temperatures persist. Dry weather prevails throughout the region, except for isolated showers in the southern Rockies and the Northwest. In the latter region, the possibility of lightning without much rainfall is leading to an elevated risk of wildfires.

Cool weather, followed by periods of showers and thunderstorms, will affect the Midwest and portions of the northern Plains, while warm, mostly dry conditions will persist in the West. Early-week temperatures will remain at least 10° below average in parts of the Midwest, while record-setting warmth is possible in the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, 5-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches in the Corn Belt, with 2 to 4 inches possible in areas where the heaviest thunderstorms form. In contrast, the Mid-Atlantic States and the Desert Southwest will stay relatively dry during the next 5 days.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for warmth to return from the central and southern High Plains eastward to the Atlantic Coast, while the only cool spots are likely to be the Pacific Northwest and the upper Mississippi Valley. The eastern half of the country will remain wetter than normal, while much of the West will stay dry. In addition, mostly dry weather should return to the southern Plains.