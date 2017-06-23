Much cooler air on the move

In the Corn Belt, cooler, drier air is overspreading the upper Midwest, following Friday’s thunderstorms. Meanwhile, showers in the Ohio Valley are slowing the winter wheat harvest but favoring corn and soybean development.

On the Plains, sharply cooler weather prevails, except for lingering heat in western and southern Texas. The cooler weather is reducing crop stress and irrigation demands, but rain is needed in several areas to help stabilize the condition of rangeland, pastures, and rain-fed crops.

In the South, the remnant circulation of former Tropical Storm Cindy is moving northeastward across the northern Mississippi Delta, bearing heavy rain that is halting fieldwork and causing local flash flooding. Meanwhile, warm, humid weather covers the Southeast, promoting a rapid pace of crop development.

In the West, oppressively hot weather continues across much of California and the Desert Southwest. The heat is maintaining heavy irrigation demands in key agricultural areas, including California’s Central Valley. Meanwhile, cooler air is edging westward across the Rockies.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy will gradually become absorbed by a cold front but will continue to spark locally heavy showers until the system departs the Mid-Atlantic Coast on Saturday. Additional rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches or more can be expected from the northern Mississippi Delta into the Mid-Atlantic States. During the weekend, a cold front will stall across the South, leading to an increase in rainfall across the southern Plains and along the southern Atlantic Coast, as well as resulting in ongoing showers along the Gulf Coast. Cool, mostly dry weather will cover the northern Plains as hot, dry conditions persist in parts of the Far West. As heavy showers exit the Ohio Valley, drier weather will also prevail over much of the Midwest, although cool, showery weather is expected across the Great Lakes Region.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures from the Mississippi Valley eastward, while hotter-than-normal weather should cover most areas from the Pacific Coast to the central and southern High Plains. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal rainfall across much of the country will contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions from the Midwest into New England.