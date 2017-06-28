Seasonal temps, storms returning to the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, widespread showers and thunderstorms across the upper Midwest are maintaining generally favorable soil moisture for summer crops. In addition, near- to below-normal temperatures throughout the Corn Belt are minimizing stress on earlier-planted corn and soybeans that are entering reproduction.

On the Plains, overnight showers brought negligible relief to drought-stricken rangeland, pastures, and crops in the Dakotas and eastern Montana. Currently, cool but mostly dry weather is returning to the northern Plains’ core drought areas. On June 25, Montana led the nation in topsoil moisture rated very short to short—69%.

In the South, lingering showers are primarily confined to areas along and near the Gulf Coast. Elsewhere, mild, dry weather favors fieldwork and crop development. In the Delta States, more than half of the soybeans were blooming by June 25 in Louisiana (79%), Mississippi (61%), and Arkansas (60%)—with progress more than 20 percentage points ahead of the respective 5-year averages.

In the West, heat lingers in the southern Great Basin and the Four Corners States, but cooler air is overspreading the remainder of the region. More than three dozen Western wildfires, including the 50,000 acre Brian Head fire in southwestern Utah, are in various stages of containment. An elevated threat of new or rapidly expanding wildfires exists in the Southwest due to hot, dry, breezy conditions and possible lightning.

A cold front crossing the Midwest will continue to generate widespread showers and thunderstorms through Friday. A subsequent disturbance will result in some additional showers during the weekend across the nation’s mid-section. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 5 inches across the Midwest and the eastern Plains, but only light showers can be expected on the High Plains. Elsewhere, scattered showers will linger through week’s end in the Gulf Coast region, while dry weather will accompany a return to hot weather in the Far West. By the weekend, heat will again cover nearly all of the western U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather nationwide, except for near-normal temperatures in northern New England and below-normal temperatures in the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal rainfall across most of the country will contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions from the middle Mississippi Valley into the Mid-Atlantic region.