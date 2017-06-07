Summer-like warmth ahead for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, dry weather favors late-season planting efforts. In recent weeks, a few Midwestern pockets have received below-normal rainfall. In general, however, soil moisture remains mostly adequate for corn and soybean development. Currently, cool weather prevails in the eastern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, generally dry weather is promoting fieldwork, including late-season planting activities and—across southern areas—winter wheat harvesting. However, agricultural drought continues to expand and intensify across large sections of the northern Plains, with adverse impacts noted on a variety of crops.

In the South, showers and thunderstorms continue to disrupt fieldwork but provide drought relief across Florida and environs. Cool but dry weather covers the remainder of the South, including the previously soaked central Gulf Coast region.

In the West, significantly above-normal temperatures prevail, except in the southern Rockies and along the immediate Pacific Coast. Throughout the region, dry weather favors fieldwork. In mountain areas with snow still on the ground, warmth is causing rapid melting and leading to elevated river levels.

Wet weather will gradually subside across the Southeast, although additional rainfall could total 2 to 4 inches in Florida. Heavy rain may also graze the southern Atlantic Coast, including the coastal Carolinas. Meanwhile, late-week and weekend rainfall will increase across the northern tier of the U.S., with 1- to 3-inch totals possible in a few areas. In contrast, the Desert Southwest and the middle and lower Mississippi Valley will remain dry during the next 5 days. By week’s end, warmth will build eastward across the nation’s mid-section, while cool weather will overspread the West and linger in the East.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook indicates that warmer-than-average weather will prevail in the central U.S. and overspread the East, while below-average temperatures will be likely in the Northwest and northern High Plains. Meanwhile, generally dry conditions should prevail along the northern Atlantic Coast and the central and southern High Plains, while wet weather will cover the Midwest and much of the Southeast.