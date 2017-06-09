Warmer to hotter days ahead for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, mostly dry weather favors late-season planting activities and crop development. However, pockets of short-term dryness are appearing. Some of the most significant short-term rainfall deficits are developing across northern Missouri and neighboring areas.

On the Plains, isolated showers are confined to parts of Oklahoma and Texas. Elsewhere, dry weather accompanies a rapid warming trend. Friday’s high temperatures approached or reached 100° as far north as South Dakota. Across the northern Plains, the condition of rangeland, pastures, and winter and spring wheat continues to deteriorate under the hot, dry regime.

In the South, a few showers linger across southern Florida, where drought has been eradicated or significantly alleviated in recent days. Elsewhere, dry weather and near- or slightly below-normal temperatures are promoting crop development and fieldwork, including winter wheat harvesting.

In the West, cool air continues to spread farther inland, particularly across the northern Rockies. In addition, showers linger across the Northwest. In parts of the Great Basin and the Southwest, windy conditions are leading to an elevated risk of wildfires.

While some rain will persist in the lower Southeast, the focus for significant precipitation will gradually shift to the northern Plains. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 2 inches across Florida’s peninsula, with slightly higher amounts possible from the Pacific Northwest into the upper Great Lakes region. Rainfall across the northern Plains should help mitigate drought conditions. Little or no rain can be expected during the next 5 days in the Southwest, southern Corn Belt, mid-South, and Mid-Atlantic States. During the weekend and early next week, drastically warmer weather will further spread across much of the central and eastern U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions across northern and central sections of the Rockies and High Plains. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal rainfall across the High Plains and the West will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in most of the eastern half of the U.S.