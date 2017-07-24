A cooler pattern ahead for the midwestern Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, cooler weather is arriving in the wake of a cold front’s passage. Pockets of dryness and developing drought linger as far east as the middle Mississippi Valley, but excessive soil moisture remains a problem in parts of the northern Corn Belt—particularly in areas such as southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois, and northeastern Iowa.

On the Plains, a hot weather pattern remains in place, with Monday’s high temperatures expected to top 100° as far north as South Dakota. Last week’s showers provided the northern Plains with limited drought relief; some of the heaviest rain (locally 3 inches or more) fell near the North Dakota-South Dakota border.

In the South, warm, humid showery weather prevails. Most areas across the South have ample soil moisture to support pasture growth and normal summer crop development.

In the West, the monsoon circulation remains active, with showers expanding further into the Great Basin and parts of southern California. However, some of the thundershowers— especially in northern California and the northern Intermountain West— are producing lightning without much rain, maintaining the wildfire threat. A pair of cold fronts will traverse the country, preceded and accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms. A period of cooler, less humid weather will trail each of the fronts. For the remainder of Monday, showers will primarily affect the South and East. Subsequently, showers will affect the upper Midwest and neighboring areas on Tuesday; the Corn Belt by mid-week; and the South and East toward week’s end. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches across the eastern half of the U.S., with somewhat lower amounts expected across the Plains. Core drought areas of the northern Plains should remain mostly dry. Elsewhere, monsoon-related showers in the Southwest (and environs) will contrast with hot, mostly dry weather in California and the Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of hotter-than-normal weather across the West and the Deep South, while near- to below-normal temperatures can be expected in most areas from the Plains to the East Coast. Meanwhile, drier-than-normal conditions across the northern U.S. will contrast with above-normal rainfall in much of the South