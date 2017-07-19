Corn Belt topsoil moisture levels vary greatly

Across the Corn Belt, cool conditions linger across the upper Midwest. In contrast, heat and humidity levels are building across the southern Corn Belt. On July 16, Midwestern topsoil moisture remained highly variable, ranging from 60% surplus in Ohio to 85% very short to short in South Dakota.

On the Plains, widely scattered showers in Montana and the Dakotas are providing very limited relief from punishing drought. On July 16, South Dakota led the nation among major production states in very poor to poor ratings for spring wheat (74%), sorghum (45%), corn (38%), and soybeans (33%), while North Dakota led for rangeland and pastures (74%), oats (54%), and barley (28%). Wednesday’s high temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 100° in many locations from Texas to South Dakota, maintaining stress on rain-fed crops.

In the South, hot, humid weather continues to promote a rapid crop development pace. Scattered showers and thunderstorms persist along the Gulf and Atlantic Coasts.

In the West, monsoon-related showers stretch northeastward from the Desert Southwest, maintaining the threat of flash flooding. In contrast, parts of California and the Northwest faced an elevated risk of new wildfires, in addition to those already burning.

During the next several days, moisture embedded within the Southwestern monsoon circulation will continue to interact with cold fronts crossing the North. Some of the heaviest rain should occur across the northern Corn Belt, resulting in local flooding and 5-day totals that could reach 2 to 4 inches. Occasional showers on the northern Plains could provide limited drought relief. At the same time, a strong ridge of high pressure will result in hot, humid, mostly dry conditions across a broad area stretching from the southern Plains into the Mid-Atlantic States. Elsewhere, locally heavy showers will continue in the Southwest, while dry weather will accompany building heat in California and the Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures from the Pacific Coast to the Plains, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in parts of the Southwest. Elsewhere, near- to below-normal temperatures will cover most areas from the Mississippi Valley eastward, with lingering heat confined to the lower Southeast. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall can be expected in the southern half of the U.S., while drier-than-normal conditions should occur throughout the North.