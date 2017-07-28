A delightful mid-Summer weather pattern

Across the Corn Belt, near- to below-normal temperatures favor reproductive summer crops. In addition, Recent widespread, locally heavy showers and thunderstorms across the southern and eastern Corn Belt are benefitted corn and soybeans in areas—such as the middle Mississippi Valley—that have been trending dry.

On the Plains, hot weather lingers across much of Texas, in advance of an approaching cold front. Meanwhile, locally heavy thunderstorms dot the far southern Plains. In contrast, hot weather is returning to the drought-stricken northern High Plains, where isolated showers are not providing appreciable relief.

In the South, warm, humid weather favors summer crop development. A few showers linger across Florida, while a new area of wet weather—associated with an approaching cold front—is spreading across the mid-Atlantic region and Southeast.

In the West, showers are mostly confined to the northern Intermountain region and the southern Rockies. Flash flooding is occurring in parts of central and northeastern New Mexico. In contrast, hot, dry weather prevails in northern California and portions of the Northwest.

As a cold front moves into the South and East, cooler weather has followed across much of the Corn Belt and portions of the Plains. In the vicinity of the front, showers and thunderstorms should soak the Tennessee Valley, southern mid-Atlantic region and parts of the Southeast and environs later Friday with 1 to 3 inches of rain. Elsewhere, monsoon-related showers in the Southwest and neighboring areas will contrast with hot, mostly dry weather in northern California and the Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of hotter-than-normal weather across the northern Plains, the West, and Florida’s peninsula, while below-normal temperatures can be expected in most areas from the central and southern Plains into the Southeast and lower Midwest. Meanwhile, drier-than-normal conditions across the northern U.S., including the Midwest, will contrast with above-normal rainfall in much of the South.