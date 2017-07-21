Drought intensifies on the northern Plains

Across the Corn Belt, very warm, humid weather prevails. Some of the hottest weather is occurring in the middle Mississippi Valley, where Friday’s high temperatures should approach 100°. A band of thunderstorms stretching across the Midwest is helping to limit the impact of hot, humid conditions, although some of the rain has been heavy enough to cause local flooding.

On the Plains, highly beneficial showers are heaviest across parts of South Dakota. However, core drought areas of the Dakotas and Montana remain mostly dry. On the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, dated July 18, exceptional drought appeared in parts of Montana and North Dakota for the first time in more than a decade. Farther south, extremely hot weather across the central and southern Plains continues to stress dryland crops.

In the South, hot, humid weather is promoting a rapid crop development pace. Southern soil moisture remains mostly adequate for crop and pasture growth, but the hot weather is locally boosting irrigation demands.

In the West, seasonal (monsoonal) showers remain active in portions of the Four Corners States and Wyoming. In contrast, dry weather accompanies a warming trend from the Pacific Coast States into the Northwest. In the Sierra Nevada foothills of Mariposa County, California, the destructive Detwiler fire has charred more than 70,000 acres of vegetation and has destroyed more than four dozen homes.

Over the next few days, a series of cold fronts will push across the Midwest and into the South and East. Showers and locally severe thunderstorms will precede and accompany the frontal passages, resulting in 5-day rainfall totals that could reach 1 to 3 inches. Farther west, however, only widely scattered showers will affect the High Plains, including drought-stricken sections of Montana and the Dakotas. Mostly dry weather will also persist in the Pacific Coast States, but monsoon-related showers could result in flash flooding in the Southwest. In the central and eastern U.S., heat and humidity will be gradually replaced by cooler conditions, while heat will intensify across California, the Great Basin, and the Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in the Northeast. Meanwhile, above-normal rainfall in the Southwest and most areas from the Mississippi River eastward should contrast with drier-than-normal weather across the central and southern Plains and the Pacific Northwest.