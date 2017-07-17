Heat, humidity & more storms ahead for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, mostly dry weather is promoting a rapid crop development pace, except in a few areas where soil moisture is lacking. Most of the Midwestern dry pockets are limited to portions of the western and central Corn Belt. In contrast, lowland flooding persists in parts of northeastern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin.

On the Plains, hot, mostly dry weather prevails, except for slightly cooler conditions in Montana. Monday’s high temperatures could top 100° as far north as South Dakota. Pasture and crop conditions continue to deteriorate across the northern Plains due to extremely dry conditions, aggravated by periods of hot weather.

In the South, showery weather prevails along the Gulf Coast and in the southern Atlantic region. Meanwhile, warm, dry weather favors fieldwork and crop development across the mid-South and interior Southeast.

In the West, new wildfires remain a threat across portions of the Great Basin and the Intermountain region. During the first half of July, Western wildfires charred more than 1.5 million acres of vegetation. The largest active wildfire is the 218,000-acre Roosters Comb fire, north of Battle Mountain, Nevada. Meanwhile, monsoon-related showers are maintaining the risk of additional flash flooding in parts of Arizona.

During the next several days, very hot weather will persist across the central Plains and gradually build to encompass much of the central and eastern U.S. Meanwhile, much of the West will get a reprieve from extreme heat, with periods of below-normal temperatures expected in some areas. Farther east, rainy and stormy weather will return to parts of the northern and central Corn Belt, with 1- to 4-inch rainfall totals expected. Mostly light, scattered showers will affect the Eastern States, but an active monsoon circulation in the Southwest could result in flash flooding and 1- to 3-inch totals. In contrast, little or no rain will fall across the southern Plains, mid-South, and the Far West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in parts of the Northeast and Four Corners States. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across the majority of the U.S. will contrast with drier-than-normal weather in the northern Plains and Northwest, much of the Southeast, and parts of the southern Plains.