Heat, oppressive humidity lurking to the west

Across the Corn Belt, hot, dry weather prevails, except for cooler conditions and scattered thunderstorms across the upper Midwest. Tuesday’s high temperature should approach or reach 95° in the middle Mississippi Valley. Meanwhile, pockets of unfavorable dryness persist in the western and central Corn Belt. In Iowa, for example, statewide topsoil moisture was rated 51% very short to short on July 16.

On the Plains, overnight thunderstorms across the northern half of the region provided much-needed rainfall but caused local wind and hail damage. Prior to the rainfall, on July 16, topsoil moisture was rated 88% very short to short in Montana, along with 85% in South Dakota and 65% in Nebraska and North Dakota. Currently, cooler air has arrived in Montana and the Dakotas, but hot weather persists from Nebraska southward.

In the South, locally heavy showers linger along the Gulf Coast and in the southern Atlantic region. Hot, humid weather covers the remainder of the South, promoting a rapid crop development pace.

In the West, the monsoon circulation remains active, with showers extending northeastward from Arizona and western New Mexico. Flash flooding remains a threat, especially in northern Arizona. In contrast, hot, dry, breezy weather prevails in parts of California and the Northwest, hampering wildfire containment efforts.

During the next several days, very hot weather will persist across the central Plains and gradually build to encompass most of the central and southern U.S. Meanwhile, much of the Northwest will get a mid- to late-week reprieve from extreme heat. Farther east, rainy weather will return to the northern Corn Belt, with 1- to 4-inch rainfall totals expected. Mostly light, scattered showers will affect the South and East, except for some heavier rain in the northern Mid-Atlantic States and the central and eastern Gulf Coast regions. In the Southwest, an active monsoon circulation could lead to 1- to 3-inch totals and local flash flooding. In contrast, little or no rain will fall across the southern Plains, mid-South, and the Far West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in the Northeast and parts of the Southwest. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across the majority of the U.S., including the Southwest and the Mid-Atlantic States, will contrast with drier-than-normal weather from the Pacific Northwest into the upper Great Lakes States, as well as Florida’s peninsula and parts of the southern Plains.