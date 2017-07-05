Heat wave builds on parts of the Plains

Across the Corn Belt, very warm weather in the upper Midwest contrasts with near- or below-normal temperatures farther south and east. Showers and thunderstorms in several areas, including the middle Mississippi Valley, are providing corn and soybeans with beneficial moisture as they approach, or enter, reproduction.

On the Plains, hot, dry weather is causing further worsening of drought conditions in eastern Montana and parts of the Dakotas. Wednesday’s high temperatures will exceed 100° across a broad area of the northern Plains. In contrast, locally heavy showers and thunderstorms are occurring across portions of Oklahoma and Texas, slowing the winter wheat harvest but benefiting rangeland, pastures, and rain-fed summer crops.

In the South, warm, humid weather and generally abundant soil moisture levels favor crop growth. Scattered showers and thunderstorms arc across the northern tier of the region, mainly from Arkansas to Virginia.

In the West, very hot weather prevails, except in the southern Rockies and along the immediate Pacific Coast. Approximately three dozen wildfires, in various stages of containment, are burning across the West. Seven of those active fires—three in Arizona, two in Nevada, and one apiece in Utah and Washington—have burned at least 20,000 acres of vegetation.

Generally active weather will continue for the remainder of the week across the eastern half of the

country, with 5-day totals expected to reach 1 to 3 inches in many areas. Some of the higher rainfall totals should occur from the lower Ohio Valley into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern States. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will also affect the Plains, although minimal drought relief can be expected in Montana and the Dakotas. Meanwhile, hot, mostly dry weather will prevail in the West, with heat occasionally spilling across the High Plains. As the week progresses, however, monsoon-related showers may begin to increase in coverage across the Southwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in parts of the Southeast. The drought-stricken northern Plains will have the greatest likelihood of hot weather. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal rainfall across the majority of the U.S. will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the Southeast and Southwest.