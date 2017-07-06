Intense heat wave lurks to the west

Across the Corn Belt, primary areas of rainfall include the Ohio Valley and the upper Great Lakes region. Much of the remainder of the Midwest is experiencing warm, dry weather, promoting a rapid crop development pace. A few pockets of dryness still exist in the western and central Corn Belt; on July 2, topsoil moisture was rated 28% very short to short in Illinois and 27% very short to short in Iowa.

On the Plains, hot, mostly dry weather is hastening the maturation of small grains and increasing stress on rain-fed summer crops. Thursday’s high temperatures should again top 100° across portions of the northern Plains, where drought continues to intensify. On July 2, topsoil moisture was rated at least one-half very short to short in Montana (80%), South Dakota (68%), North Dakota (54%), and Nebraska (51%).

In the South, pockets of locally heavy rain continue across the northern tier of the region, especially from Arkansas to Virginia. Meanwhile, very warm, humid weather favors crop development along and near the Gulf Coast and in the southern Atlantic States. However, pockets of excessive wetness persist in the Gulf Coast States, where Alabama’s topsoil moisture was rated 47% surplus on July 2.

In the West, hot, dry weather favors fieldwork and crop development, although the ongoing heat wave is boosting irrigation demands, increasing stress on livestock, and maintaining an elevated risk of wildfires.

Generally active weather will continue for the remainder of the week across the eastern one-third of the country, with 5-day totals expected to reach 1 to 3 inches in many areas. Localized totals of at least 2 to 4 inches are possible in the Mid-Atlantic States. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will also affect the northern Plains, though minimal drought relief can be expected in Montana and the Dakotas—in part due to extremely hot weather. Hot, mostly dry weather will also prevail in the West, with heat occasionally spilling into the nation’s mid-section. As the week progresses, monsoon-related showers should begin to increase in coverage across the Southwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide. Although relatively normal conditions can be expected across the eastern one-third of the country, the drought-stricken northern Plains will have the greatest likelihood of hot weather. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall across the Plains and Northwest should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the Southwest and east of the Mississippi River.