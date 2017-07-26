Rains focus on parts of the western Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, showers are returning to the upper Midwest, including already soggy areas of southern Minnesota. However, rain is also overspreading some previously dry areas of the western Corn Belt, providing a boost in soil moisture for reproductive corn and soybeans. In Iowa, where rain is arriving, topsoil moisture was rated 52% very short to short on July 23.

On the Plains, a large cluster of storms provided generally beneficial overnight rainfall in parts of South Dakota and Nebraska. Prior to the rainfall, on July 23, topsoil moisture was rated 82% very short to short in South Dakota and 71% very short to short in Nebraska. Further, South Dakota leads the nation, among major production states, in very poor to poor ratings for spring wheat (76% very poor to poor), sorghum (57%), corn (37%), and soybeans (34%). Meanwhile, hot weather lingers across the southern half of the region.

In the South, warm, dry weather in most areas is promoting fieldwork and crop development. However, isolated showers linger along the Gulf Coast and in the southern Atlantic region. In the West, hot weather in the northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest contrasts with near- to below-normal temperatures farther south. In recent days, the focus for significant wildfire activity has shifted to the northern Rockies, where afternoon lightning strikes could spark new fires.

In the West, hot weather in the northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest contrasts with near- to below-normal temperatures farther south. In recent days, the focus for significant wildfire activity has shifted to the northern Rockies, where afternoon lightning strikes could spark new fires.

As a cold front passes through the mid-section of the country, cooler weather will follow. Showers and thunderstorms could provide limited drought relief on the northern Plains, but heavier rain will fall in parts of the Corn Belt. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches across the eastern half of the U.S., with somewhat lower amounts expected across the northern and southern Plains. Elsewhere, monsoon-related showers in the Southwest and environs will contrast with hot, mostly dry weather in the Pacific Coast States.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of hotter-than-normal weather across the northern Plains, the West, and Florida’s peninsula, while below-normal temperatures can be expected in most areas from the central and southern Plains into the Southeast and lower Midwest. Meanwhile, drier-than-normal conditions across the northern U.S., including the Midwest, will contrast with above-normal rainfall in much of the South.