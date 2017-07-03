Typical early-July weather

Across the Corn Belt, near- or slightly below-normal temperatures continue to favor vegetative to reproductive corn and soybeans. Mostly dry weather currently prevails in the Corn Belt, but most Midwestern locations received ample mid- to late-June rainfall to support summer crop development.

On the Plains, scattered showers and thunderstorms are providing highly beneficial moisture for rain-fed summer crops. However, only a few showers are occurring across the drought-stricken northern Plains. In addition, very hot weather has returned to the northern High Plains, including much of Montana, where Monday’s high temperatures should approach 100°.

In the South, warm, humid weather prevails in the wake of a generally wet June. Currently, showers and thunderstorms are heaviest across the mid-South, including parts of Arkansas.

In the West, several large wildfires continue to burn in the Pacific Coast States and the Southwest, amid the latest round of significantly above-normal temperatures. The hot, mostly dry weather is maintaining a rapid pace of fieldwork and crop development, but quickly reducing topsoil moisture.

The 4th of July holiday will be dry for most of the country; however, showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Tennessee Valley, southern Atlantic States, mid-South, southeastern Plains, and western Corn Belt. Isolated rainfall totals in those regions could reach 1 to 3 inches. During next 5 days, totals of 2 to 4 inches may occur from the southeastern Plains to the southern Mid-Atlantic States, while amounts of 1 to 2 inches can be expected from the Midwest into the Northeast. Meanwhile, temperatures in the western U.S.—specifically the Pacific Northwest—will remain well above average with record-setting high temperatures. In contrast, slightly below-average temperatures can be expected in the Ohio Valley and environs.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures to continue in the West, with near record heat possible in the Pacific Northwest and northern High Plains. Slightly cooler-than-average weather is expected in the eastern third of the country. Meanwhile, wet weather will prevail along the Gulf and Atlantic Coasts and develop across the Four Corners region, while dry conditions can be expected in the Pacific Northwest, extending eastward across the northern and central Plains and Corn Belt.