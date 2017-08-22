Comfortable late-Summer weather pattern

Across the Corn Belt, showers and locally strong thunderstorms are moving through the middle Mississippi and Ohio Valleys. Flood Warnings and Watches were issued in Kansas and Missouri, where flash flooding is already occurring locally, and strong thunderstorms could develop later Tuesday in the Ohio Valley and Northeast.

On the Plains, drier weather prevails from the Dakotas to Nebraska following Monday’s locally heavy showers. Rain will develop later Tuesday along a frontal boundary spanning the southern Plains.

In the South, hot and humid weather continues from the Delta to the southern Atlantic Coast, spurring rapid development of cotton and other summer row crops. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for some coastal areas, and rain could reach the lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys from an approaching cold front.

In the West, scattered showers are bringing welcomed moisture to locales from the California Sierras to the Four Corners Region. Wildfires continue to burn farther north, with new warnings in place along the California / Oregon Border and several existing Air Quality Alerts elsewhere in the Northwest from the smoke.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more prevalent over the Southeast during the next few days as a cold front continues to advance toward the Gulf Coast. Two-day totals of 1” or more will be possible though the rain could be widely scattered, with the highest likelihood of strong storms along the Carolina Coast. Additionally, southern Florida could see heavy rain from a nearby tropical disturbance. Meanwhile, mild, drier weather will prevail throughout the Midwest in the wake of the passing front, favoring late development of corn and soybeans. Farther West, monsoon showers may gradually push eastward into the southern High Plains and some rain could develop in the northern Rockies, helping to locally abate the risk of new fire activity.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the continuation of unseasonable warmth throughout the West and in the southern tip of Florida. Cooler conditions are expected for much of the remainder of the country, with the highest likelihood of below-normal temperature stretching from the southern Plains to the Mid-Atlantic States. Near- to below-normal rainfall is forecast for much of the Nation, the exception being the southern Plains and Gulf Coast States, and a portion of the northern Great Lakes Region, where wetter conditions are expected.