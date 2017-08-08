Cool pattern to linger across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, unusually cool weather is slowing crop development, despite mostly sunny skies. In addition, pockets of dryness and drought are affecting some areas, primarily west of the Mississippi River. In Iowa, topsoil moisture was rated 56% very short to short on August 6.

On the Plains, cool weather prevails. Soil moisture shortages remain particularly acute on the northern Plains. On August 6, topsoil moisture was rated at least two-thirds very short to short in Montana (97% very short to short), South Dakota (73%), and North Dakota (67%). On the same date, North Dakota led the nation in rangeland and pastures rated very poor to poor (78%), followed by Montana (68%) and South Dakota (67%).

In the South, a band of rain stretches from the southern Mid-Atlantic States to the western Gulf Coast region. Southern growing conditions remain mostly favorable, although rain is causing some fieldwork delays.

In the West, hot, hazy, smoky conditions persist from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies. In addition, afternoon lightning strikes could spark new Northwestern wildfires. Elsewhere, hot weather is returning to the Southwest, while showers associated with the monsoon circulation are most numerous across the Intermountain West and the central and southern Rockies.

Hot, mostly dry weather will continue to impact the Northwest for the remainder of the week. In addition, wildfire smoke trapped by stagnant atmospheric conditions will maintain poor Northwestern air quality. Meanwhile, monsoon-related showers will be most numerous across the central and southern Rockies, where 5-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches. Somewhat higher totals can be expected across portions of the central and southern Plains over the weekend, but the drought-stricken northern High Plains should receive less than an inch during the next 5 days. Elsewhere, cool weather will continue in the central and eastern U.S., along with periods of heavy rain—locally 2 to 4 inches—from the central Gulf Coast region to Georgia and the Carolinas.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures across a broad section of the country, including most areas between the Rockies and the Appalachians. Warmer-than-normal weather will be mostly limited to California, Florida, southern Texas, and areas along the Atlantic Seaboard. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across most of the U.S. will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in the Great Lakes region.