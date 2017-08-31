Fall-like pattern shift ahead

Across the Corn Belt, generally cool, dry weather prevails. Only 6% of the nation’s corn crop had reached full maturity by August 27, compared to the 5-year average of 10%. And, only 2% of the corn was mature in Illinois, 12 percentage points behind the average.

On the Plains, mostly dry weather continues to promote fieldwork and summer crop maturation. Isolated showers are limited to the northern High Plains, where a late-season heat wave is maintaining stress on rangeland and pastures. On Aug. 27, Montana led the U.S. with rangeland and pastures rated 67% very poor to poor.

In the South, Harvey has weakened to a tropical depression and continues to move farther inland across Louisiana. Maximum sustained winds have diminished to near 30 mph, but heavy showers continue in a few areas, including the Mississippi Delta, southern Alabama, and the panhandle of Florida. Although rain has ended in the Gulf Coast region, extensive flooding continues from Houston into southwestern Louisiana.

In the West, dry weather accompanies late-season heat, except for a few widely scattered showers.

Lowland flooding in the western Gulf Coast region will complicate recovery efforts, especially where high water levels continue to pressure or overtop dams or levees and restrict access to heavily damaged farms, neighborhoods, and industrial areas. Some computer guidance continues to suggest that showers could return to flood-affected areas early next week. Farther north, the remnants of Harvey should move into the Ohio Valley by Saturday. Additional rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts, should occur from the northern Delta into the middle Ohio Valley. Meanwhile, the western and central U.S. will continue to experience mostly dry weather. In addition, late-season heat will persist in the Northwest and across the drought-stricken northern High Plains, maintaining an elevated wildfire threat. During the weekend, warmth will briefly expand across the north-central U.S., including areas of the upper Midwest where crop development is lagging the normal pace.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across much of the eastern half of the U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather should cover the southern Atlantic region and the West. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall across the Rockies, Plains, and upper Midwest should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in southern California and east of a line from coastal Texas to Lake Michigan.