Favorable weather for Monday's Historic Eclipse

For those taking-in the Solar Eclipse on Monday, here’s what to expect weather-wise.

Look for a dry day, with the potential for a veil or two, perhaps in patchy fashion, of high-level Cirrus clouds based around 25,00 feet that may generate a "milky" look to the sky in spots. The hours prior to eclipse may also feature scattered mid-level, alto-form clouds centered between 8,000 and 10,000 feet, but these should exit or dissipate by late-morning and the start of the eclipse. Towards the very end of the eclipse and later into the afternoon, a few cumulo-form clouds based around 5,000 feet will develop.

Temperatures will climb well into the 80s, but may actually fall a number of degrees through the first-half of the elliptical event.

Meanwhile, across the Corn Belt, at-large, mild weather and scattered showers continue to favor filling corn and soybeans. However, several areas—including southern Iowa, northern Missouri, and southern Michigan and environs—have been dealing with very dry weather in recent weeks and need rain to ease crop stress. On August 13, topsoil moisture was rated 63% very short to short in Iowa, along with 54% in Michigan.

Elsewhere, on the Plains, much of Montana remains critically dry, with an ongoing elevated threat of new wildfire activity. Farther east, however, the latest round of scattered showers stretches from the Dakotas to northern Texas. In recent weeks, topsoil moisture improvements in the Dakotas have aided summer crops such as soybeans, but arrived too late for most spring-sown small grains.

During the next several days, much of the nation will experience late-summer warmth. However, clouds and showers may suppress temperatures in the Southwest, while periods of cool weather will also affect the Midwest. In addition to lowering temperatures, a resurgent monsoon circulation could also result in 1- to 3-inch rainfall totals in the central and southern Rockies. Farther east, showers will become less numerous across the central and eastern U.S., with totals in excess of an inch mostly limited to the Atlantic Coast States. By early next week, however, a significant rainfall event should get underway across the Midwest, with 1- to 3-inch totals possible.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across much of the South and West, while cooler-than-normal conditions can be expected in the Midwest and Northeast. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across the majority of the U.S. should contrast with drier-than-normal weather in the Great Lakes States.