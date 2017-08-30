Much cooler weather ahead for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, warm weather across the upper Midwest is helping to push developmentally delayed corn and soybeans toward maturity. Foggy weather lingers early Wednesday, however, in the central and eastern Corn Belt.

On the Plains, dry weather favors fieldwork and summer crop maturation. However, near- to slightly below-normal temperatures on the southern Plains contrast with a late-season heat wave on the northern High Plains.

In the South, Harvey made its final landfall early Tuesday near Cameron, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph. Significant flooding developed overnight along and near the Texas-Louisiana border, where torrential rain continues. Meanwhile, locally heavy showers are spreading inland as far east as southern Alabama and western Florida. Weather conditions are improving, however, along the Mid-Atlantic coast.

In the West, hot, mostly dry weather continues. An elevated risk of wildfires exists across parts of the Northwest, which is already contending with a rash of fires. The greatest concentration of active fires exists across western sections of Oregon and Montana.

Rain has ended in the Houston metropolitan area, but flooding will persist for days or weeks as excess water slowly drains toward the Gulf of Mexico while pressuring and potentially overtopping dams and levees. In addition, some computer guidance suggests that heavy rain could return to southeastern Texas early next week, potentially complicating flood-recovery efforts. The remnants of Harvey will gradually accelerate northeastward, reaching the central Appalachians by Saturday. Although the flood threat will diminish as the storm accelerates, parts of the mid-South and Tennessee and Ohio Valleys could receive 2 to 6 inches of rain. Elsewhere, hot, mostly dry weather will persist across the northern High Plains and much of the West, while generally cool weather will continue across the South, East, and lower Midwest. During the weekend, late-season warmth will expand eastward across the north-central U.S., aiding immature corn and soybeans in the upper Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across much of the eastern half of the U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather should cover the southern Atlantic region and the West. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall across the Rockies, Plains, and upper Midwest should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in southern California and east of a line from coastal Texas to Lake Huron.