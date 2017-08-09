Pleasant summer pattern to continue

Across the Corn Belt, mild, mostly dry weather prevails. However, showers are overspreading the western Corn Belt, providing beneficial moisture for summer crops in areas that have been unfavorably dry in recent weeks.

On the Plains, a broken line of showers stretches from the Dakotas southward into northern Texas. The rain is slowing fieldwork but providing a boost in topsoil moisture – and is especially beneficial across the drought-stricken northern Plains. Among major production states, North Dakota leads the nation in rangeland/pastures rated very poor to poor (78%), along with oats (55%) and barley (30%). Meanwhile, South Dakota tops the U.S. in very poor to poor ratings for spring wheat (75%), sorghum (45%), corn (36%), and soybeans (29%).

In the South, locally heavy showers continue from southeastern Texas to Georgia and South Carolina. In Texas, pockets of lowland flooding persist in the Houston area, following Tuesday’s downpours.

In the West, showers have become widely scattered but linger across the Intermountain region and the central and southern Rockies. Meanwhile, hot weather is returning to the Southwest and continues in the Northwest. In the latter region, smoke from Canadian and U.S. wildfires is resulting in poor air quality.

Hot, mostly dry weather will continue to plague the Far West through the weekend, with ongoing degradations in air quality expected in the Northwest. Meanwhile, most other parts of the country will experience cool weather and occasional showers. Some of the heaviest showers will occur from the lower Mississippi Valley into the Southeast, where 5-day totals could reach 1 to 4 inches. Periods of heavy rain will also develop across the central and southern Plains, with 2- to 6-inch totals possible in Kansas, Oklahoma, and northern Texas. Totals could reach 1 to 2 inches across portions of the northern Plains and upper Midwest, although much of Montana will remain exceedingly dry. Elsewhere, monsoon-related showers should gradually increase in coverage and intensity across the Southwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures across the Midwest and nearly nationwide, with warmer-than-normal weather limited to Florida, southern Texas, coastal California, and the upper Great Lakes region. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across most of the U.S. should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions across southern Texas, along the northern Atlantic Coast, and in parts of the Southwest.