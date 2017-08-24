Rain still needed in parts of Illinois

Across the Corn Belt, cooler, drier weather has settled over the region, though a narrow band of showers extends from northern Nebraska into Wisconsin. Recent rain has improved soil moisture from western Iowa into Missouri, while moisture remains limited for filling summer crops from eastern Iowa into northern Illinois.

On the Plains, hot, dry, windy weather is exacerbating drought in eastern Montana and environs. In contrast, soil moisture is generally favorable on the central and southern Plains, although parts of central Kansas have been unfavorably dry for much of the summer.

In the South, hot and humid weather continues from the Delta to the southern Atlantic Coast, accelerating development of cotton and other summer row crops. Producers in southern Texas are likely hastening the cotton harvest in advance of Tropical Storm Harvey, expected to reach the Texas Coast by Saturday.

In the West, monsoon showers continue in the Four Corners Region, while scattered showers are also helping wildfire containment efforts in the Northwest. Elsewhere, hot, dry weather prevails.

Tropical Storm Harvey, currently intensifying in the southern Gulf of Mexico, will reach hurricane strength well before making landfall in southeastern Texas on Saturday. Meanwhile, a broad area of high pressure over the central and eastern U.S. will cause Harvey to stall, raising the possibility of torrential rainfall (10-20 inches, locally more) over a multi-day period across parts of southern Texas. Heavy rain associated with Harvey will extend eastward into the Delta, though a rather sharp north-south rainfall gradient is expected. No large organized areas of rain are expected elsewhere in the U.S., though moderate to heavy showers (5-day totals locally more than an inch) are possible in the Four Corners, Corn Belt, and lower Southeast. Furthermore, a stalled front along the southern Atlantic Coast will need to be monitored for possible tropical storm development over the weekend.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for unseasonable warmth to persist throughout the West and in southern Florida. In contrast, cooler-than-normal conditions will prevail from the central and southern Plains to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Coasts. Above-normal rainfall is forecast in the Southwest and from the Gulf Coast into the Mid-Atlantic States, while drier-than-normal conditions are anticipated from Texas to the Great Lakes and along the nation’s northern tier.