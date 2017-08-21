Very pleasant late-Summer days ahead

Across the Corn Belt, much-needed rain is falling in the vicinity of southern Iowa and other previously dry western production areas. However, a Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Kansas and Missouri as some of the storms produced heavy rain over relatively short periods of time.

On the Plains, unsettled weather is generating showers from the Dakotas to Kansas, bringing some localized relief from drought and dryness. Rain also benefits immature sorghum and cotton over sections of the southern Plains, where highs Monday are expected to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s .

In the South, heat and humidity — but few showers — dominate much of the interior Southeast, as rainfall will generally be confined to the Gulf and southern Atlantic Coasts.

In the West, warm, mostly dry weather prevails, although showers are scattered throughout the Southwest. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect along the California / Oregon border as other fires rage across the Northwest. Air quality alerts are in effect for several locations suffering the effects of smoke from the current wildfires.

Over the next few days, the cold front descending from the upper Midwest will gradually move into the Southeast, generating locally strong thunderstorms and with it the potential for localized flooding in advance of a drier, somewhat cooler air mass. An elevated risk of severe weather is already anticipated tomorrow for the Ohio Valley and other locations along the front. Elsewhere, drier albeit cooler weather will dominate the northern Plains once Monday’s showers dissipate, with daytime highs expected to stay below 80° over much of North Dakota. Much of the West will remain dry, aside from scattered monsoon showers anticipated for New Mexico and Colorado. Heat and dryness, accompanied by light breezes, will likely sustain a risk of wildfire activity and poor air quality for parts of the Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook depicts near- to below-normal rainfall for much of the Nation, the exception being the southern Plains and Gulf Coast States, where wetter conditions are expected. Warmer-than-normal weather is forecast to continue throughout the West, as well as in southern Florida, but below-normal temperature should prevail over most of the country from the Great Plains, eastward.