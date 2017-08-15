A warmer, more active pattern

Across the Corn Belt, unsettled weather prevails amid a series of cold frontal passages. One cold front has largely cleared the region and is pushing into the South and East, but a trailing front is sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms across the upper Midwest. Showers are especially beneficial for corn and soybeans in some of the drier pockets of the western Corn Belt.

On the Plains, weekend rainfall locally totaled 2 to 6 inches or more in parts of Oklahoma and northern Texas, sparking pockets of lowland flooding. Farther north, portions of the northern Plains—mainly Nebraska and the Dakotas—received beneficial weekend showers. Currently, mostly dry weather has returned to the northern Plains, but locally heavy showers persist across the southern Plains.

In the South, warm, humid weather accompanies scattered showers, as most of the region lies in an area of atmospheric instability to the south of a cold front. Tropical Storm Gert has formed over the western Atlantic Ocean but poses no direct threat to the U.S. mainland.

In the West, markedly cooler weather has ended the 2-week Northwestern heat wave. Air quality has improved in the Pacific Northwest, but pockets of smoke and haze linger across the northern Rockies and environs, where several large wildfires continue to burn. Elsewhere, a lull in the monsoon circulation is resulting in mostly dry weather in the Southwest.

A cold front moving into the South and East will help to steer Tropical Storm Gert away from the Atlantic Seaboard. However, showers and thunderstorms associated with a series of cold fronts could result in 1 to 3 inches of rain during the next 5 days across much of the central and eastern U.S. In contrast, mostly dry weather can be expected in Montana, southern Texas, and most areas west of the Rockies. During the mid- to late-week period, heat will re-intensify across northern California and the Northwest. Meanwhile, hot weather will also develop across much of the southern and eastern U.S. Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions across the interior Northwest. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across much of the eastern half of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal weather in central and southern Texas and much of the western U.S.